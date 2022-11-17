Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $5.31 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

