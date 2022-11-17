Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 4,293,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

