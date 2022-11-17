Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.
