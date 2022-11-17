Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 342,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,110. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Belden by 34.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.