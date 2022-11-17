Beldex Price Reaches $0.0469 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $139.38 million and $2.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.99 or 0.07181418 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022674 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

