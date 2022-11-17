Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
BLPH stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.90.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
