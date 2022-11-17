Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.