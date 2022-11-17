Benchmark Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $130.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Benchmark to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

IAC opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IAC by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.