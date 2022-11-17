Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for about 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bill.com worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 61.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,971,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock traded down $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,432. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $345.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,450,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,109 shares of company stock worth $31,084,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.