Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,460 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 8.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 205.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.88. 105,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,499. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

