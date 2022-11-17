Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up about 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after buying an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $13.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.42. 9,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

