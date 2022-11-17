Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bilfinger from €34.00 ($35.05) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Bilfinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Bilfinger stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

