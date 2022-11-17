Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biocept

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept Company Profile

NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 45,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.