Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09, reports. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Biofrontera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Biofrontera Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 32,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Biofrontera by 55.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Biofrontera by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

