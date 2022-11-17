Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,301,967 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,534 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 38.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 1,030,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $974.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
