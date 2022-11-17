BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 10.8%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 491,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 334,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

