BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BIOLASE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.