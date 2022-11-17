BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a sell rating for the company.
BIOLASE Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
