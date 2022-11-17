BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) PT Lowered to $2.00

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Noble Financial to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BSGM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 145,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Insider Activity

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 18,074.21% and a negative return on equity of 380.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gray Fleming acquired 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $42,522.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,036 shares in the company, valued at $42,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 143,102 shares of company stock valued at $154,388 over the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

