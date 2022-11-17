Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $103.14 or 0.00617765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $212.10 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,694.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00229102 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00058930 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,231,638 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
