Bitcoin Latinum 1-Day Volume Tops $43,872.68 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $43,872.68 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

