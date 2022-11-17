BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $2,527.52 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,805.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010658 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021681 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00237145 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.13680911 USD and is down -21.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,024.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

