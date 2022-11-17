BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $2,400.08 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.13680911 USD and is down -21.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,024.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

