BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.01. 5,981,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,685. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

