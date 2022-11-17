Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,436 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises about 0.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Aramark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.57. 50,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,415. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

