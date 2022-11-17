BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Position Raised by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $123,000.

BDJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 61,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,701. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.18%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

