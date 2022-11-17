BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 135,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.