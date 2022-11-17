Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $14,739.14 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $14,739.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,018.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 1,954,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,424. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

