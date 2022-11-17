Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $14,739.14 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $14,739.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,018.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 1,954,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,424. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
