Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 200,000 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $91,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.