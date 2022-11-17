Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 5%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.30. 141,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,498,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

