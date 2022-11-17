Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.