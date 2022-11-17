BMO Capital Markets Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.68.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.37.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

