Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $106.71 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

