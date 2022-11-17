Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

