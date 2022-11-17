Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $307.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.09 and a 200 day moving average of $270.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

