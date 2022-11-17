Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $276,116.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $681,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Omaha Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $803.92 million, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

