Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 104,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.62. 1,789,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,869. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

