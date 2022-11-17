Bowie Capital Management LLC Buys 7,617 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 4.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MSCI worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MSCI by 3,663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Price Performance

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $18.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.42. 7,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,767. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $677.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.70 and a 200-day moving average of $441.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

