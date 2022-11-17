Bowie Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bowie Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 414,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,539. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

