Bowie Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

EL traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.24. 68,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

