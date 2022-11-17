Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.07 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,569 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

