Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

