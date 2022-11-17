Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 5,935 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,008 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 634.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

Shares of FSLR opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 180.21 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

