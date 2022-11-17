Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Brady Stock Down 0.6 %

Brady stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Brady by 26.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after buying an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brady by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Brady by 17.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Brady by 97.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

