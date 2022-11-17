Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.30. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.