Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Down 2.2%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.19. 223,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 249,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

