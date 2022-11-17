BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 255,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 237,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

