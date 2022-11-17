Brian Arthur Phillips Buys 5,000 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Brian Arthur Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at C$220,725.

Shares of CTS opened at C$3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$832.86 million and a PE ratio of 26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.08. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$12.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

