Brian J. Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

