Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,101,000. RPO LLC lifted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 944,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 471,379 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Lights Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLTS remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,821. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

