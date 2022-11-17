Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 26,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

