Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 121.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 3,112,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,704. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

