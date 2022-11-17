Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 121.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 3,112,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,704. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.